St. Patrick’s Day is a time for revelry, wearing green, enjoying Irish delicacies and having an excuse to pinch people if they’re not wearing green.

But things can get a little crazy, so we compiled a handy guide to Do’s and Don’ts for the holiday.

1. Don’t Get Drunk at Work

The holiday falls on a Thursday this year, which means you will likely be at work or school. Resist the urge to drink beer the moment you wake up. It won’t end well.

2. Don’t Make the Irish Person in the Office Explain What the Holiday Means

Just Wikipedia it.

3. Do Pinch People Who Aren’t Wearing Green – But Only People You Know Well

4. Do Watch and Rewatch The Luck of the Irish at Least 7 Times

The Disney channel classic tells the tale of your average angsty but well-meaning teen who discovers he’s half leprechaun.

5. Do Find and Eat Corned Beef and Cabbage at Any Cost

It is simply the best food.

6. Do Avoid Any and All St. Patrick’s Day Parade Unless You Have an Outfit You Don’t Mind Getting Vomit On

7. Do Make Whiskey Chocolate Truffles But Don’t Eat Them All in One Sitting

8. Don’t Forget to Hydrate, Whether Or Not You’re Drinking