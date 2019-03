The How I Met Your Mother star and husband David Burtka’s 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon made an adorable plea for a pleasant visit from leprechauns on the Irish holiday in 2017 — and were less than thrilled when they woke up to find the mystical little fairies had trashed their house and peace offerings.

Harris surveyed the ‘damage’ in a series of photos on Instagram. “Toilet paper everywhere. Cushions upended. Dining room chairs in a pile. iPad taped to the chandelier. Whiskey drank,” he wrote of the playful prank.