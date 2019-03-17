All of the Lucky Celebs Born on St. Patrick's Day

March 17, 1964

The ’80s teen heartthrob has gone through many highs and lows, from being part of the famed Brat Pack to recovering from an addiction to alcohol. Luck has definitely been on his side through more recent roles like Sam Seaborn on The West Wing and Chris Traiger on Parks and Recreation, as well as in his family life — he’s been married for nearly 30 years and has two sons.