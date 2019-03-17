All of the Lucky Celebs Born on St. Patrick's Day

These celebs had the luck of the Irish on their side when they were born on the luckiest day of the year

<p><strong>March 17, 1964</strong></p> <p>The &#8217;80s teen heartthrob has gone through many highs and lows, from being part of the famed Brat Pack to recovering from an addiction to alcohol. Luck has definitely been on his side through more recent roles like Sam Seaborn on <em>The West Wing</em> and Chris Traiger on <em>Parks and Recreation,&nbsp;</em>as well as in his family life &mdash; he&#8217;s been married for nearly 30 years and has two sons.&nbsp;</p>
Rob Lowe

March 17, 1964

The ’80s teen heartthrob has gone through many highs and lows, from being part of the famed Brat Pack to recovering from an addiction to alcohol. Luck has definitely been on his side through more recent roles like Sam Seaborn on The West Wing and Chris Traiger on Parks and Recreation, as well as in his family life — he’s been married for nearly 30 years and has two sons. 

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty
<p><strong>March 17, 1992</strong></p> <p>A native of England, Boyega struck gold when he was cast as Finn in the 2015 <em>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</em>. This launched this young star&#8217;s career in America, where he&#8217;s since appeared in films like <em>Star Wars: The Last Jedi</em>, <em>Detroit</em>&nbsp;and <em>Pacific Rim</em>.</p>
John Boyega

March 17, 1992

A native of England, Boyega struck gold when he was cast as Finn in the 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This launched this young star’s career in America, where he’s since appeared in films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Detroit and Pacific Rim.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p><strong>March 17, 1987</strong></p> <p>You&#8217;d think being part of the most famous family on Earth would make you lucky, but the <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em> star has had his share of lows play out quite publicly. A high point, though? The 2016 birth of his daughter, Dream.</p>
Rob Kardashian

March 17, 1987

You’d think being part of the most famous family on Earth would make you lucky, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had his share of lows play out quite publicly. A high point, though? The 2016 birth of his daughter, Dream.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p><strong>March 17, 1979</strong></p> <p>Austin, best known for her modeling and reality show <em>Ice Loves Coco</em>, was rewarded with her biggest pot of gold when she gave birth to her <a href="https://people.com/parents/coco-austin-baby-chanel-ice-t-instagram-photos/#mommy-me">daughter Chanel</a> in 2015.</p>
Coco Austin

March 17, 1979

Austin, best known for her modeling and reality show Ice Loves Coco, was rewarded with her biggest pot of gold when she gave birth to her daughter Chanel in 2015.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p><strong>March 17, 1955</strong></p> <p>After landing his life-changing role as Lieutenant Dan in <em>Forrest Gump</em>, the actor went on to win a slew of awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards, and he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
Gary Sinise

March 17, 1955

After landing his life-changing role as Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, the actor went on to win a slew of awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards, and he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
<p><strong>March 17, 1977</strong></p> <p>After coming up in her family&#8217;s singing group, The Braxtons, and putting forth her debut album <em>Tamar</em>, which hit No. 42 on the <em>Billboard</em> charts, Braxton&#8217;s luck changed almost 10 years later once her reality show, <em>Braxton Family Values</em>, became a hit and her sophomore album, <em>Love and War,</em> went straight to No. 1 on the charts.&nbsp;</p>
Tamar Braxton

March 17, 1977

After coming up in her family’s singing group, The Braxtons, and putting forth her debut album Tamar, which hit No. 42 on the Billboard charts, Braxton’s luck changed almost 10 years later once her reality show, Braxton Family Values, became a hit and her sophomore album, Love and War, went straight to No. 1 on the charts. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
<p><strong>March 17, 1990</strong></p> <p>The singer&#8217;s life turned completely upside-down when his single &#8220;Take Me to Church&#8221; became a global smash. As luck would have it, Hozier rode the success of his massive hit and performed on major stages like Coachella, <em>Saturday Night Live</em>&nbsp;and the Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fashion Show.</p>
Hozier

March 17, 1990

The singer’s life turned completely upside-down when his single “Take Me to Church” became a global smash. As luck would have it, Hozier rode the success of his massive hit and performed on major stages like Coachella, Saturday Night Live and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Jonathan Short/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>March 17, 1988</strong></p> <p>The electronic music star has quickly carved out a very successful career in a male-dominated genre of music thanks to her songwriting, producing and engineering talents &mdash; and a little bit of luck.</p>
Grimes

March 17, 1988

The electronic music star has quickly carved out a very successful career in a male-dominated genre of music thanks to her songwriting, producing and engineering talents — and a little bit of luck.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>March 17, 1949</strong></p> <p>You have to have some luck to enjoy a long career in television, and Duffy has been one of the few who can say he&#8217;s had that. The actor is best known for playing Bobby Ewing on the hit drama <em>Dallas</em> (a role he reprised on the 2012 reboot) and Frank Lambert on <em>Step by Step</em>.</p>
Patrick Duffy

March 17, 1949

You have to have some luck to enjoy a long career in television, and Duffy has been one of the few who can say he’s had that. The actor is best known for playing Bobby Ewing on the hit drama Dallas (a role he reprised on the 2012 reboot) and Frank Lambert on Step by Step.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p><strong>March 17, 1960</strong></p> <p>The Broadway star has had a lucky streak of landing huge roles in shows like <em>Damn Yankees</em>, <em>Chicago</em>&nbsp;and <em>Anastasia</em>. When asked by<em> <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/vicki-lewis-is-back-where-she-belongs-on-broadway-in-anastasia">Playbill</a> </em>about how she got her role as Countess Lily in <em>Anastasia</em>, Lewis said, &#8220;This audition fell out of the sky. They flew me in for the callback, and then a few weeks later I was here doing it. <i>Anastasia</i> kind of saved the day.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Vicki Lewis

March 17, 1960

The Broadway star has had a lucky streak of landing huge roles in shows like Damn Yankees, Chicago and Anastasia. When asked by Playbill about how she got her role as Countess Lily in Anastasia, Lewis said, “This audition fell out of the sky. They flew me in for the callback, and then a few weeks later I was here doing it. Anastasia kind of saved the day.” 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
<p><strong>March 17, 1967</strong></p> <p>The lead singer and guitarist of The Smashing Pumpkins can thank his lucky stars for his amazing music career. He&#8217;s earned Grammy and MTV awards and can boast about the fact that his band&#8217;s single &#8220;1979&#8221; is one of the most recognizable songs in music.</p>
Billy Corgan

March 17, 1967

The lead singer and guitarist of The Smashing Pumpkins can thank his lucky stars for his amazing music career. He’s earned Grammy and MTV awards and can boast about the fact that his band’s single “1979” is one of the most recognizable songs in music.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p><strong>March 17, 1919</strong></p> <p>The beloved cultural icon and jazz legend became the first African-American in TV history to host his own variety TV series called <em>The Nat King Cole Show </em>in 1956, and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Luck may have played a role in Cole&#8217;s incredible life story but fans who have loved his music for generations may agree that they are the lucky ones.</p>
Nat King Cole

March 17, 1919

The beloved cultural icon and jazz legend became the first African-American in TV history to host his own variety TV series called The Nat King Cole Show in 1956, and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Luck may have played a role in Cole’s incredible life story but fans who have loved his music for generations may agree that they are the lucky ones.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
<p><strong>March 17, 1951</strong></p> <p>In addition to a very long and successful career, Russell has had the great fortune of being in one of Hollywood&#8217;s longest relationships with actress Goldie Hawn. The two started dating in 1983 and have been together ever since.</p>
Kurt Russell

March 17, 1951

In addition to a very long and successful career, Russell has had the great fortune of being in one of Hollywood’s longest relationships with actress Goldie Hawn. The two started dating in 1983 and have been together ever since.

PA Images/INSTAR
