Springer Sprung Upon England

Jerry Springer got off to a good start Monday as he began a two-day stint on a British morning TV show. The visiting TV personality sang “Are You Lonesome Tonight” to Judy Finnegan, who usually co-hosts the program with her husband Richard Madeley (he’s on vacation). “It gets better from here, I swear,” Springer reassured viewers after he finished his song and presented Finnegan with flowers. “I cannot fill Richard’s shoes — but his chair I can. He’s not a big guy.”