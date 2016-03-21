The Celebrity Guide to Spring-stagram

Ah, spring. It’s a time for renewal, of rebirth. And that’s not just visible in the trees and the hearts of people everywhere; it’s also visible on Instagram. Yes, soon bundled-up selfies in front of the fireplace will be replaced by lightly layered selfies in front of whatever the spring equivalent of a fireplace is. (An outdoor fire?) And naturally, #spring will replace #winter, as in the Instagrams of our fathers and their fathers before them. But as with every season on Instagram, there are pitfalls. And as with every season, we look to celebrities to learn how to avoid these.

Be subtle

Look at Uzo Aduba‘s IG. No #Spring hashtag, and yet it’s clearly spring. No #beautifulweather, and yet the window is open. No #mornings, and yet she’s clearly up with the sun. Dignified, classy, and above all, subtle.

Be positive

We just emerged from months of short days and snowfall. No one wants to hear you gripe about anything right now. Sure, you’ll get a pity-like or two, but spring is a time for positivity, a time when a moratorium on all complaints goes into effect before summer hits and we’re legally allowed to start whine about the heat. Just look at Bryce Dallas Howard. Be the Bryce Dallas Howard you want to see in the world, we always say.

Take in a range of activities

It’s no longer appropriate to hole up inside, Instagramming pictures of brown liquor. That’s only acceptable from November to March, and now it just makes you look sad. Go outside. Go to a tennis match. Wear awesome sunglasses. Look to Queen Latifah for your #SpringGoals.

Don’t go halfway with your floral theme

No half-measures. We learned that from Breaking Bad and also Melissa McCarthy. We just broke out of winter, people. If you’re gonna do the floral thing, go big or go home. Make your impact now.

Be colorful

Look at the range of hues repped by Solange and Blue Ivy in this pic. Black is for winter and our hearts. Plus, the brighter the color, the more you can absolutely filter the crap out of it. Live a little: Try Lo-Fi.

Rule of thirds everything

The rule of thirds is an compositional principle in photography that divides an image using two horizontal lines and two vertical lines, then positions the elements of the image according to those guidelines. In this picture, Britney occupies the bottom horizontal third, the horizon and mountains occupy the middle, and the sky the top. Also it helps if you have Britney Spears’ bikini body. We can’t really help you with that one, though.

Get out of the frame

Always an appropriate alternate option to posting pictures of yourself: Posting pictures of nature. People love pictures of nature. And dogs, but we’re trying to stay on-topic here. Good job, Miley, is our point.

Look like Reese Witherspoon

I mean, it always helps. Get a cute bike, too. It comes as absolutely no surprise to us that Witherspoon’s Springstagram game is on point. But the bike, the flowers, the dress? Just compositional excellence all-around here. A+ job, Reese. We’ll see you again in summer when you’ll no doubt have a really cute bathing suit and/or sundress, picnic basket and maybe a moped (or vintage convertible?) to post.