Sports Stars Collide: Michael Phelps Meets Tiger!

The Golden Boy chats with Woods – and crosses paths with Misty May-Treanor – at a Manhattan party

Michael Phelps may be the toast of the town. But even with eight gold medals, he still wasn’t the most famous athlete an EA Sports-sponsored party in Manhattan Wednesday night.

No, that distinction belonged to Tiger Woods, there to promote his new video game, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09.

The golfing great – who’s recuperating from a serious knee injury – kept a low profile at the bash, immediately heading upstairs to a private suite. But he did take time to chat with the history-making super-swimmer.

“Michael Phelps did visit Tiger upstairs,” an event rep told PEOPLE. “No one gets in that room unless Tiger wants them there.”

Back at the main party, Phelps’s fellow gold medalists Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball) and Heather O’Reilly (soccer) mingled.

While all the Olympians were happy to be back in the U.S., they’re not exactly “resting” on their laurels.

In addition to hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Phelps has signed on to be a presenter at MTV’s Video Music Awards (alongside Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Lohan).

And O’Reilly, who wore her medal to the event, is getting ready to kick off a ten-game victory tour with the women’s soccer team. “So there’s not much time to rest,” she said.

May-Treanor is spending her spare time in the gym – and in dance studio, training for her upcoming gig on Dancing with the Stars.