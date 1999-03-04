Spielberg: Ears Wide Shut

The late filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, who gave the world the malignant computer HAL in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” feared computers would make movies “antique,” director Steven Spielberg says. “He was both worried, as I am, and a little bit threatened, as I am, but also a little bit intrigued that anyone who wants to tell a story will be able to do so” thanks to computers, Spielberg said Sunday during a Los Angeles tribute to Kubrick by the Directors Guild of America. (Among those who attended were Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson.) Yet Kubrick, who died in March at the age of 70, loved gadgets and new technology, faxing Spielberg in the middle of the night to praise a new camera lens or a microphone — until the ringing so annoyed Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw, that the machine had to be moved to the couple’s den.