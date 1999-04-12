SPICE MOTHERHOOD

The pop world’s most celebrated newborn baby was spending his fourth day in the hospital alongside his proud mother, Posh Spice Victoria Adams. Brooklyn Beckham, whose father, Manchester United footballer David Beckham, was also understood to be at the exclusive Portland Hospital for Women and Children in Central London, is thought to be going home Tuesday, reports the British Press Association. There were no showbiz visitors for the proud new family Monday as Adams recovered from her Caesarean section operation on Thursday night. Beckham’s black Range Rover — with newly-installed check-patterned baby carrier on the back seat — was parked at the front of the hospital for the morning, before hospital staff moved it to a garage at the rear of the building.