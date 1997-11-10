Spice Girl's Hubby Busted

Jimmy Gulzar, the estranged husband of “Scary” Spice Girl Mel B, was arrested in conjunction with an alleged assault, police in London told Reuters this morning. He was taken into custody in the north London area of Camden yesterday, though specifics of the incident that caused the arrest have yet to be disclosed. “Gulzar has been bailed to return pending further inquiries,” said a police spokesman. The Dutch-born Gulzar, 30, is a dancer who married Mel B in 1998. They have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, who is 18 months old.