The Spice Girls' A-List Celebrity Fan Club

The one thing these megastars all have in common? A deep and abiding love for Girl Power
Adele
Hello, it’s me: The world’s biggest Spice Girls fan, as evidenced by the throwback pic Adele posted from her adolescence ahead of the group’s final reunion concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Is she still as big of a fan today? You better believe it: “Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back,” she wrote on Instagram, with the added bonus of being old enough to get “drunk with the girls!”
Emma Stone & HAIM
Girl power, indeed! Emma and the Haim sisters (Danielle, Alana and Este) orchestrated a charitable meet-and-greet before the concert that also served to introduce the actress to one of her childhood heroes.
“My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice,” she once told Jimmy Fallon. “And guess what? Now I am.”
Lily James
We’ve seen Lily sing and dance her heart out in Mamma Mia 2, so is it too much to hope for her to play Baby Spice in the biopic? Judging by her caption (“FULL GIRL POWER @emmaleebunton I 💗u That meant the (spice) world”) and follow up photo, we’re guessing not.
Lily Collins
It just goes to show, even if your dad is an international rock star, you’re never too cool to wear the merch to a concert you really care about. (Bonus points for the Baby Spice-inspired pigtails!)
Sam Smith
Ditto for being a chart-topping singer like “Spice Boy” Sam Smith.
Sarah, Duchess of York, Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie
Ginger Spice might have retired from the group by the time this photo was taken in 1999, but any one of the redheaded royals looks ready to jump right in.
Prince Harry
Another ginger Spice Girls fan? A grinning 13-year-old Prince Harry, who (with his dad Prince Charles) met the group backstage at a Johannesburg, South Africa benefit concert in 1997.
Though rumors of the Spice Girls reuniting for Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle didn’t pan out, original member Victoria Beckham (formerly known as Posh Spice) was in attendance.
Blake Lively
The actress is another one whose fandom goes way back, as evidenced by this resurfaced pic a woman posted of herself posing with a young Baby Spice enthusiast who grew up to be Blake Lively herself. (You’ve got to see grown-up Blake’s response to Emma Bunton telling her she was “rocking those pigtails.”)
Nathalie Emmanuel
The Game of Thrones actress paid tribute to Mel B at the group’s last London tour stop by donning an outfit inspired by the iconic Scary Spice look from the first album.
“When I tell you what it meant to 7 year old me to see @officialmelb on television… to see myself on television… singing, dancing, jumping around shouting about girl power… I will NEVER forget that feeling…. which is why I had to go to the @spicegirls #SpiceWorldTour2019 dressed as the legend that is she!” she wrote on Instagram.
Eva Longoria
Eva (seen backstage at the Spice Girls’ 2008 reunion tour) is so much more than just a fan. She’s also one of Victoria Beckham’s best friends – so much so that Beckham designed her wedding gown and served as a bridesmaid in Longoria’s 2016 wedding.
Aaron Carter
Stop right now … and look at this cute photo of two late ’90s icons.