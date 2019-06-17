The Spice Girls' A-List Celebrity Fan Club

Hello, it’s me: The world’s biggest Spice Girls fan, as evidenced by the throwback pic Adele posted from her adolescence ahead of the group’s final reunion concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Is she still as big of a fan today? You better believe it: “Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back,” she wrote on Instagram, with the added bonus of being old enough to get “drunk with the girls!”