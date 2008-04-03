Source: Lindsay's Album on Track for Fall Release

A single from Lohan's next album could be released this summer, says a source

Contrary to rumors that Lindsay Lohan has caused serious delays on her upcoming album, fans can expect to hear the singer/actress crooning on the radio in the next few months, say those in her inner circle.

“She already has four songs [completed]. It’ll be a fall release and they’re looking to sneak a single to radio this summer,” a source close to Lohan tells PEOPLE.

The star’s rep denies recent reports that Lohan has not been “cooperative” and canceled important meetings.

“There’s no truth to it,” says the rep.

Reports claimed Lohan blew off several meetings with Grammy-winning producer Timbaland, but the source close to Lohan says she’s hard at work on the album and denies the meetings were ever set up, “though Lindsay would love to work with him,” the source adds. A rep for Timbaland confirms that he was never scheduled to work with Lohan.

A Universal Music Group spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Recent reports about Lindsay Lohan and the status of her upcoming album are completely and factually untrue. What is true is that she continues to be extremely focused and hard at work on the project. And as a company, we are looking forward to releasing the album when she is done.”

• With reporting by TIFFANY MCGEE