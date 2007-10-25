Sophia Bush and Tony Romo Meet Up in Texas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo seems to have a new number-one fan: One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

On Monday night, the pair were spotted dining together at the N9NE Steakhouse in Dallas, along with several of Romo’s teammates and their spouses and girlfriends.

“Tony and Sophia arrived at the restaurant together, just the two of them in the same car,” says a source. “They had drinks in the lounge and awaited the rest of their party to arrive.”

The pair sat next to each other the entire night while laughing and talking with their table full of pals.

“When they were leaving and chatting with friends and some staff at the bar, Tony was hugging Sophia from behind, and she put her arms around him as well,” adds the source.

On Tuesday afternoon, they arrived together at a party at Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman’s home in Dallas – at which guests previewed the video game Guitar Hero III for Xbox 360.

Bush didn’t play, says a source, but enjoyed watching Romo’s competitive streak in action: “She was laughing at him when he screwed up a little bit in the beginning. They had a good time. They seem cute together.”

At one point, Romo tried his luck over the Internet against Carmen Electra, who was having a similar gathering in L.A. “I think she actually beat me,” Romo told PEOPLE at the party.

Romo, 27, was previously linked to singer Carrie Underwood.

Bush, 25, married her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray in 2005. They separated five months later, and their divorce became final last December.

Reps for Bush and Romo had no comment.

• Reporting by DARLA ATLAS, JENNIFER GARCIA, TIM NUDD and KELLY RONDEAU