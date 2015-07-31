Sons of Anarchy's Drea De Matteo Is Engaged to Whitesnake Rocker Michael Devin

It doesn’t get much more rock ‘n’ roll than this.

Whitesnake bass player Michael Devin proposed to his girlfriend, Drea de Matteo, during a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 25.

In a video shot by a fan and posted on Youtube, the band’s singer, David Coverdale, halted the concert to introduce members of the band, ending with Devin and handing him his mic.

“I fell in love with a very beautiful woman a few years ago, and I want to embarrass her as much as I can,” Devin said, inviting the Sons of Anarchy star up onto the stage.

The former Sopranos star walked onto the stage accompanied by her two children (whose dad is her ex Shooter Jennings).

As Devin picked up her son, Waylon, 4, he continued, “I’ve been in love with you since the day I met you and I will for the rest of my life, and I hope that you’ll marry me.”

Before she had a chance to answer, he added: “Wait, I have two questions for you: One, will you make sweet passionate love to me for the rest of my life?”

“Forevermore,” she replied, referring to the band’s 2011 album.

“And two,” he continued. “Will you marry me please?”

“Will you love my children forevermore?” she responded.

“Yes,” Devin replied.

After they kissed, de Matteo told the crowd, “I’m going to marry this mother—er!”

The concert then continued with the band launching into their hit “Is This Love.” (Watch the NSFW proposal and song below.)

Devin shared a photo with his bride-to-be on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Big Huge Thank You for all the Birthday wishes And for all the blessings on my engagement to this kitty cat Much appreciated!”