Solange Knowles: I Feel Sorry for Beyoncé

The younger sibling says she enjoys the freedom that her famous sister lacks

Solange Knowles’s star may not shine as brightly as sister Beyoncé Knowles‘s – and that’s just fine with the younger sibling.

“I don’t want to get that far,” the 21-year-old, with a laugh, tells Essence.com in a newly posted interview. “I feel really bad for my sister. I’m always like, ‘Oh, let’s go to the mall,’ or ‘Let’s go here,’ and she can’t. I enjoy having that.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Similarly, the singer-actress feels no sense of competition with her famous sister who is older by five years. “I think that as artists we’re totally different, and when my record comes out it will express that,” she says, referring to her new album, Solange & The Hadley Street Dreams.

“But I admire my sister so much,” adds Solange. “She’s one of my role models in that she is successful and classy. She’s very diplomatic and lives her life true to self.”

Rumor Control

Solange also shoots down some rumors, including the one that she left Daniel Smith, her husband – and father of her nearly 3-year-old son, Daniel Julez – for rapper Lil Wayne.

“That’s absolutely not true,” she replies. “Yes, we know each other but I absolutely did not leave my husband for him.”

Defining her current marital status, Knowles says, “I am no longer married, but I think it’s very important not to dish details. We are friends and we co-parent our son. When he gets older I don’t want him to read anything about me saying anything about his father or vice versa.”

Little Daniel Julez, says his proud mom, is “more than talking and has a smart mouth already.” He even has showbiz aspirations. “Unfortunately, it seems like something he’s interested in,” frets Knowles. “He really likes the limelight.”

As for the rumor that she’s undergone surgery for a new nose, Solange laughs and says, “Not true. I’ve heard that one, too. That one actually cracked me up. I mean if I got some surgery, I would wait until I m older and pop out a couple more kids.”