Solange Knowles Speaks Out About Discrimination After fter Having Garbage Thrown at Her at Concert

Solange Knowles is firing back at “haters” after she was reportedly treated rudely by a group of women at an EDM concerrt.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share an interaction she had with a group of “4 white women” at a Kraftwerk concert at Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Friday night. After the women reportedly told her to stop dancing and even went so far as to throw a lime at her, Beyoncé‘s little sister explained what it is like being a black woman in “white spaces.”

The star said she was among “about 20 black concert goers out [of] 1500” attending the electronic dance music event. She was there to listen to some of her favorite music with her husband Alan Ferguson, her 11-year-old son Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. and Daniel’s friend.

But according to Knowles, things took a negative turn after the women complained about her dancing at the concert. The musician took to social media to share the troubling encounter with a fellow concertgoer, who threw garbage at Knowles when she and her family did not acquiesce to their requests to take their seats.

On Sunday, Knowles took to her Saint Heron website to post a moving first-person essay in which she chronicled the evening and why she spoke out about it and her experiences of inequality as a black woman.

“One woman says, ‘I just want to make it clear, I was not the one who yelled those horrible, nasty, things at you.’ Loud enough for you to hear. This leads you to believe they were saying things way worse than what you heard, but you are not surprised at that part one bit,” Knowles wrote.

“You’re full of passion and shock, so you share this story on Twitter, hands shaking, because you actually want these women to face accountability in some kind of way. You know that you cannot speak to them with out it escalating because they have no respect for you or your son, and this will only end badly for you and feel it’s not worth getting the police involved,” she added.

“So, you are hoping they will hear you this way. You know when you share this that a part of the population is going to side with the women who threw trash at you. You know that they will come up with every excuse to remove that huge part of the incident and make this about you standing up at a concert ‘blocking someone’s view.’ … You do not care in that moment because you understand that many of your followers will understand and have been through this same type of thing many a times, and if it means them hearing you say it’s ok, you will rise again through out these moments, then it means something bigger to you,” Knowles continued. (Click here to read the essay in its entirety.)

Knowles has spoken out in the past about her experience as a black woman. She most recently took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption, “It’s profitable to be black and share your black stories to entertain, but not profitable to talk about your black experience. They want us to ‘let the work speak for itself’ but not the the work speak for itself. Or let the worth speak for itself.”

And in July, she announced that she joined a black-owned bank – and encouraged others to follow her.