Sofia Vergara's Boyfriend Does a Spot-On Impression of Her

Sofia Vergara and boyfriend Nick Loeb enjoyed a laughter-filled lunch at Caffé Roma in Beverly Hills The twosome were seated in the middle of the restaurant, and Loeb kept the Modern Family star in stitches during their meal. Says an onlooker: “They were absolutely adorable, and it was clear that Sofia didn’t want the lunch to end.” One reason for her constant chuckling? Loeb did a dead-on impression of his girlfriend, says the onlooker.

As for their meal, the two ordered Dover sole with spinach and a pizza with bell peppers, and they held hands under the table as they ate. – Reagan Alexander

