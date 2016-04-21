Sofia Vergara on Being a Proud Single Mom: When People Compliment Me on My Son, 'It Makes All the Sacrifices Worthwhile'

Jennifer Aniston is PEOPLE’s 2016 World’s Most Beautiful Woman! The actress is opening up about her marriage and sharing her age-defying beauty tips. Subscribe now for this exclusive special edition of PEOPLE!

She’s sexy, funny and married to one of the hottest guys alive.

But years ago, Sofia Vergara was a single mom struggling to raise her son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, the best way she knew how.

Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara Steve Granitz/WireImage

Now, her little boy is a grown man of 23 – and his mother is savoring every flattering remark someone makes about him.

“Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding,” says Vergara, who is included in PEOPLE’s 2016 Most Beautiful special issue.

The Venezuelan-born Modern Family star, 43, married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, at 18, and the pair welcomed Manolo two years later. The couple split in 1993.

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could,” she explains. “When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

Last November, Manolo was by her side when she wed Joe Manganiello, posting silly shots on Instagram during the festive weekend, including one of himself in a #Jofia T-shirt.

And last May, Vergara looked on proudly as Manolo graduated from Emerson College. She shared sweets shots of her son clad in a cap and gown on Instagram, captioning one photo “Bravo!!!”