Sofia Vergara's Family Wears Matching #Jofia T-Shirts for Pre-Wedding Pool Day: 'This Way We Won't Get Lost'

It’s almost time for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara to say “I do,” and their family and friends are gathering in Palm Beach, Florida, capturing all of the pre-wedding moments.

Vergara’s 23-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, and niece, Claudia Vergara, have been posting regular updates on Instagram of the gathering group before the Sunday ceremony at the The Breakers Resort.

Manolo captioned one playful group selfie Friday, “This humidity does nothing for my hair. #HelloLadies #OurHairsAreSurprised” (adding, of course, #Jofia – their couple name).

In a second post Friday, Manolo wrote of the group, “We’re not slurring our words; we are speaking in cursive.”

“Jofia” was understandably the theme of the weekend, with the family later changing into matching “#Jofia” t-shirts for a pool day on Saturday.

“This way we won’t get lost,” Sofia’s son wrote.

Watch Sof a Vergara Dance with Joe Manganiello as She Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Claudia got in on the photo-sharing action as well.

As Sofia, 43, herself announced on Instagram: “We r almost ready!!” She later posted a photo out on the town.

The Modern Family star and Manganiello, 38, have been dating for nearly a year and a half. He proposed to her over Christmas last year after careful planning.

“Joe definitely planned ahead and contacted the hotel weeks in advance to discuss certain things he wanted to do,” a source previously told PEOPLE.