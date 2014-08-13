Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Rock Their Bodies at Justin Timberlake Concert

Hollywood's hot new couple kissed and danced up a storm at a Justin Timberlake concert, where the Modern Family actress went nuts when Timberlake sang "Rock Your Body"

Hollywood’s hottest new couple – Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello – rocked each other’s bodies Tuesday night with a little help from Justin Timberlake.

The actors, who are very happy romantically since their July romance started, were spotted snuggling, kissing and dancing at Hyde Lounge during Timberlake’s concert hosted by PUMA celebrating the brand’s new Forever Faster campaign.

Vergara, 42, and Manganiello, 37, were sweet and affectionate with each other on the reserved couch, with the True Blood hunk leaning in for a kiss and Vergara putting her arm around his waist.

Vergara went nuts when Timberlake sang “Rock Your Body,” and the two danced up a storm, with Vergara doing cute dances for Manganiello and instructing him, “It’s like this “.

The giddy couple reportedly giggled all night, especially when Vergara playfully showed the muscle-bound Manganiello her bulging biceps.

• Reporting by JENNIFER GARCIA

