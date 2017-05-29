Sofia Richie Speaks Out After Romping Around in Cannes with Scott Disick: We're 'Just Homies'

Sofia Richie says you can cross her off the list of Scott Disick‘s list of ladies in Cannes — they’re just friends.

The 18-year-old model, who previously dated Justin Bieber, shut down rumors with a tweet on Sunday after spending time with the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star aboard a yacht in the south of France last week.

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #relax.

The daughter of musician Lionel Richie was just one of the women Disick was spotted with during his time in Cannes.

Disick was seen having a very friendly reunion with stylist Chloe Bartoli on Thursday. The two were famously spotted cozying up together in Monte Carlo in July 2015, which ultimately prompted Kourtney Kardashian to end her nine-year relationship with Disick. (Bartoli has worked as Richie’s stylist in the past and dressed her for the amfAR gala during the festival.)

Disick was also spotted with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, blogger Maggie Petrova and a mystery brunette — while Kardashian, 38, was out and about in the French Riviera spending time with model Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian is reportedly fed up with her ex’s playboy ways and wants to keep him away from their three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — until he changes his act.

“Scott hasn’t seen the kids for weeks. Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won’t let him see the kids unless he shapes up,” the insider says.

The source adds that Kardashian is tired of going through the same cycle with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“She just can’t believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her,” the source says. “She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It’s obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won’t come near the kids.”