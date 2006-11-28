Soccer Star Mia Hamm Is Expecting Twins

Soccer legend Mia Hamm her husband of three years, Los Angeles Dodger first baseman Nomar Garciaparra, are expecting twins, Time reports.

Hamm, 34, played on the U.S. women’s national soccer team for 18 years. When she retired after the 2004 Athens Olympics, the Wichita Falls, Texas, native had won two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

According to Time, she and Garciaparra, 33, met at a 1998 charity event and wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2003.

Because of her pregnancy, Hamm recently turned down an invitation to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in February, telling officials she would accept the honor in 2008 instead, the Austin-American Statesman reports.

According to the paper, a rep for Hamm said her doctor had advised her not to travel after January because she is due in early spring.

Hamm and Garciaparra live in Los Angeles. Garciaparra joined the Dodgers this year; he previously played for the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.