Soccer Player Ethan Kicked Off 'Survivor'

Stephen M. Silverman
March 18, 2004 12:00 PM

Another smiling face has been dimmed for good on “Survivor: All-Stars,” when on Wednesday night’s episode of the CBS reality series Ethan Zohn, the last remaining champ from a previous “Survivor” season, got the boot.

“I’ve never had my torch snuffed before, and it would be a different case if I went up there and had my torch snuffed for reasons that I could have controlled,” the 30-year-old soccer player said before departing. “Now, tonight, I had no control over what happened. I fought to the bitter end.”

He went on to say: “It’s not my style to give up, ever, not until the very end, not until my fire was put out. I feel very proud of the way I played, and I feel happy that I played the game my way. I didn’t conform to any other ways of playing, I didn’t change my style, I didn’t change myself. I played the way Ethan plays, and I made it 21 days, halfway, (through the) toughest ‘Survivor’ ever.”

Zohn was the eighth contestant voted off this season.

Since winning his $1 million on “Africa,” the Massachusetts-born Zohn founded “Grassroot Soccer,” a nonprofit organization that trains Africa’s professional soccer players to teach children about HIV/AIDS prevention, and he moved to New York City.

Also during Wednesday’s episode: Mogo Mogo lost both the log-rolling reward challenge and the weapons-heavy immunity challenge to the Chapera tribe, and Chapera members Rob M. and Amber have fallen for one another, which could easily lead to problems later. Stay tuned.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now