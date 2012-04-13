10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I can't eat it. So I'm just gonna smell the s--- out of it!"
– A gluten- and lactose-allergic Miley Cyrus, dismissing rumors of an eating disorder with a photo of her sniffing fast food, on Twitter
"I told him, 'You don't teach me how to play tennis and I won't teach you how to model in a bathing suit.'"
– Supermodel-turn-actress Brooklyn Decker, on her deal with tennis star husband Andy Roddick after a lesson gone bad, to Women's Health
"All I knew was my refrigerator was going to be full of stuff."
– Dancing with the Stars breakout hunk William Levy, on his American dream before emigrating from Cuba at age 15, to PEOPLE
"My personal savior, my personal guitar hero ... Johnny Depp!"
– Marilyn Manson, introducing his guest guitarist, at Revolver magazine's Golden Gods Awards concert
"I'm craving a lot of fruits! No fatty foods wohoo! I love being pregnant!"
– Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who's just as surprised as the public that her cravings don't include pickles, on Twitter
"If I met her, I'd probably say, 'Can I take you out on a date?'"
– The Hunger Games actress Leven Rambin, on her girl crush Freida Pinto, to PEOPLE
"Because of my four older brothers, it just doesn't go down."
– Chloë Moretz, pinning her single status on her "big" and "abrasive" family, to Seventeen
"Somebody said, 'You're sure there's not two?' I keep asking my doctor the same thing."
– Alyson Hannigan, on her still-growing baby bump, on The Rachael Ray Show
"Every mother needs one of these."
– Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr, receiving a tricked-out Kokopax baby carrier, on The [CELEBRITY_LINK Show" "" "" "0" ]
"…a tap from a pussy willow branch."
– The phrase that sent Anderson Cooper into another giggle fit, on his CNN show
