The reality star says she plans to marry this fall and wants to have more children

Snooki: It Would Be Weird If My Son, Lorenzo, Dated JWoww's Daughter

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wants her son, Lorenzo Dominic, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s daughter to be close, but not that close.

“I feel like it would be weird if they hooked up or started dating,” Polizzi told PEOPLE at ESPN The Party in downtown New York City on Friday before Super Bowl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Jenni and Roger are so tall that their girl is going to be 6 ft. and Lorenzo is going to be so short because me and Jionni [LaValle, her fiancé] are so short,” she said.

“So if I had a girl and Jenni had a boy, that would work, but I also want to grow them up as cousins so it will be weird if they slept together. I mean, I wouldn’t be mad, because I’ll just beat Jenni’s a–,” she joked.

Polizzi, 26, said she is planning to marry this autumn and she expects Farley, 27, to wait a year before walking down the aisle.

“[Farley] was going to have a summer wedding but now she’s like, ‘Oh s—, I’m having a baby,’ so I think she’s going to wait another year, so my wedding is in the fall.”

In addition to her wedding, Polizzi says more children are in her future.