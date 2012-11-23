It was the "best birthday ever" for the Jersey Shore star, who shared photos of her special day

Happy birthday, Snooki!

Nicole Polizzi turns 25 Friday, celebrating with her “favorite birthday gift” – son Lorenzo Dominic, 3 months.

The fist-pumping nights at the club Polizzi is known for may be over, but the Jersey Shore star will still make the most of her special day by going out to dinner with her closest pals.

“Once a month, I go out with my girlfriends because if you don’t go out when you’re a new mom, you’re just going to freak out,” she said recently. “You need time for yourself. It’s always so busy with the baby. Sometimes you get stressed or frustrated, so you just need your own time.”