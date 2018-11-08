What's Sexy in 2018? People Readers Weighed In

Fit or funny? Manscaped or au naturel? These very important questions needed answers, so in honor of this year's Sexiest Man Alive issue, we asked People readers, and more than 15,000 of you weighed in on what exactly you find sexy in 2018

Alex Apatoff
November 08, 2018 04:39 PM
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Fit!</p>
Funny vs. Fit

PEOPLE readers prefer: Fit!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Men with Babies!</p>
Men with Dogs vs. Men with Babies

PEOPLE readers prefer: Men with Babies!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Dive bar!</p>
Cocktail Lounge vs. Dive Bar

PEOPLE readers prefer: Dive bar!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Au Naturel!</p>
Manscaped vs. Au Naturel

PEOPLE readers prefer: Au Naturel!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Island Vacation!</p>
City Vacation vs. Island Vacation

PEOPLE readers prefer: Island Vacation!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Tattoos!</p>
No Ink vs. Tattoos

PEOPLE readers prefer: Tattoos!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: British Accent!</p>
Southern Accent vs. British Accent

PEOPLE readers prefer: British Accent!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Jaguar!</p>
Jaguar vs. Tesla

PEOPLE readers prefer: Jaguar!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Money!</p>
Power vs. Money

PEOPLE readers prefer: Money!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Burgers!</p>
Sushi vs. Burgers

PEOPLE readers prefer: Burgers!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Plain White T!</p>
Polo vs. Plain White T

PEOPLE readers prefer: Plain White T!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Wine!</p>
Beer vs. Wine

PEOPLE readers prefer: Wine!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Outdoorsy Guy!</p>
City Slicker vs. Outdoorsy Guy

PEOPLE readers prefer: Outdoorsy Guy!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Podcaster!</p>
YouTuber vs. Podcaster

PEOPLE readers prefer: Podcaster!

Getty (2)
<p>PEOPLE readers prefer: Jeans!</p>
Khakis vs. Jeans

PEOPLE readers prefer: Jeans!

Getty (2)
