What's Sexy in 2018? People Readers Weighed In

Funny vs. Fit
Getty (2)
Men with Dogs vs. Men with Babies
Getty (2)
Cocktail Lounge vs. Dive Bar
Getty (2)
Manscaped vs. Au Naturel
Getty (2)
City Vacation vs. Island Vacation
Getty (2)
No Ink vs. Tattoos
Getty (2)
Southern Accent vs. British Accent
Getty (2)
Jaguar vs. Tesla
Getty (2)
Power vs. Money
Getty (2)
Sushi vs. Burgers
Getty (2)
Polo vs. Plain White T
Getty (2)
Beer vs. Wine
Getty (2)
City Slicker vs. Outdoorsy Guy
Getty (2)
YouTuber vs. Podcaster
Getty (2)
Khakis vs. Jeans
Getty (2)
1 of 16
Advertisement