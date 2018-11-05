Celebrity
The Hottest Features of 2018: See Which Stars Won Your Votes for Sexiest Eyes, Hottest Abs and More
PEOPLE readers voted, and the results are in: See which A-listers took your top honors for the most swoonworthy features from head to toe
Sexiest Abs: Zac Efron
The sculpted six-pack the star developed for his Baywatch role got abs-olute victory over fellow hardbodies Joe Manganiello, Liam Hemsworth and Sterling K. Brown.
Sexiest Eyes: Michael Ealy
The eyes have it - and the Being Mary Jane star's won in a staredown against Ian Somerhalder, Riz Ahmed and Dave Franco.
Sexiest Smile: Taye Diggs
The smile People readers found most swoonworthy was the Set It Up star's, though he faced tough competition from the gorgeous grins of Josh Duhamel, James Marsden and Tom Cruise.
Sexiest Arms: Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson
They don't call him The Rock for nothing! The 2016 Sexiest Man Alive's arms pummeled Justin Theroux, Adam Driver and John Cena.
Sexiest Hair: Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones star's mane outswept challenges from his well-coiffed competition George Clooney, Zayn Malik and The Weeknd.
Sexiest Legs: David Beckham
The soccer star (and 2015 Sexiest Man Alive) outkicked the competition from Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Orlando Bloom.
Sexiest Jawline: Henry Cavill
Superman's chiseled chin flew away with this win, despite razor-sharp competition from Brad Pitt, Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars.
Sexiest Butt: Channing Tatum
No ifs, ands, or, well, butts: The actor (and 2012 Sexiest Man Alive) took this coveted title over Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Dornan and Dwyane Wade.
Sexiest Chin Dimple: John Stamos
Have mercy! The Fuller House star's distinctive dimple got a razor's-edge victory over those of Ashton Kutcher, Tom Brady and Andy Samberg.