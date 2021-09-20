SMA POLL READERS CHOICE HEADER Who Are the Sexiest Men Alive in 2021? Vote Now! Ready to weigh in on who is hottest in Hollywood? Cast your vote now in all-important categories including Sexiest Eyes, Sexiest Marvel Hottie, Sexiest 'Silver' Thirst Trap and more Thanks! Your votes have been submitted Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. (1 of 20) Who is the sexiest TV star? SMA POLL Sexiest TV star Shemar Moore Criminal Minds

SMA POLL Sexiest TV star Jared Padalecki Walker

SMA POLL Sexiest TV star Kekoa Kekumano The White Lotus

SMA POLL Sexiest TV star Jensen Ackles The Boys

SMA POLL Sexiest TV star Paul Wesley Vampire Diaries (2 of 20) Who had the sexiest song of the summer? SMA POLL Sexiest song of the summer BTS "Butter"

SMA POLL Sexiest song of the summer Silk Sonic "Leave the Door Open"

SMA POLL Sexiest song of the summer Justin Bieber "Peaches"

SMA POLL Sexiest song of the summer Lil Nas X "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

SMA POLL Sexiest song of the summer Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti" (3 of 20) Who is the sexiest summer Olympian? SMA POLL SEXIEST OLYMPIAN; Tom Daley

SMA POLL SEXIEST OLYMPIAN; Caeleb Dressel

SMA POLL SEXIEST OLYMPIAN; Noah Lyles

SMA POLL SEXIEST OLYMPIAN; Nyjah Houston

SMA POLL SEXIEST OLYMPIAN; Bobby Finke (4 of 20) Who is the sexiest first-time dad? SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD Henry Golding

SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD Jason DeRulo

SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD Joshua Jackson

SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD Derek Blasberg

SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD Colin Jost (5 of 20) Who is the sexiest Marvel hottie? SMA POLL SEXIEST MARVEL HOTTIE Simu Liu Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

SMA POLL SEXIEST MARVEL HOTTIE Tom Holland Spider-Man: Homecoming

SMA POLL SEXIEST MARVEL HOTTIE Daniel Kaluuya Black Panther

SMA POLL SEXIEST MARVEL HOTTIE Sebastian Stan The Falcon & Winter Soldier

SMA POLL SEXIEST MARVEL HOTTIE Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame (6 of 20) Who is the sexiest newlywed? SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLYWED; Blake Shelton

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLYWED; Jeezy

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLYWED; Justin Hartley

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLYWED; Derek Fisher

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLYWED; Alexander Ludwig (7 of 20) Who is the sexiest newly single guy? SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLY SINGLE GUY Tyler Cameron

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLY SINGLE GUY Simon Baker

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLY SINGLE GUY Blair Underwood

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLY SINGLE GUY Alex Rodriguez

SMA POLL SEXIEST NEWLY SINGLE GUY Bill Gates (8 of 20) Who is the sexiest real estate king? SMA POLL SEXIEST REAL ESTATE KING; Jonathan Scott

SMA POLL SEXIEST REAL ESTATE KING; Drew Scott

SMA POLL SEXIEST REAL ESTATE KING; Tarek El-Moussa

SMA POLL SEXIEST REAL ESTATE KING; Chip Gaines

SMA POLL SEXIEST REAL ESTATE KING; Jason Oppenheim (9 of 20) Who is the sexiest TV chef? SMA POLL- Sexiest top chef Eddie Jackson

SMA POLL- Sexiest top chef Antoni Porowski

SMA POLL- Sexiest top chef Gordon Ramsay

SMA POLL- Sexiest top chef Ludacris

SMA POLL- Sexiest top chef Guy Fieri (10 of 20) Who took the sexiest vaccine selfie? SMA POLL SEXIEST VAXX SELFIE Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

SMA POLL SEXIEST VAXX SELFIE Maluma

SMA POLL SEXIEST VAXX SELFIE Hugh Jackman

SMA POLL SEXIEST VAXX SELFIE Prince William

SMA POLL SEXIEST VAXX SELFIE Aaron Paul (11 of 20) Who's the sexiest Housewives husband? SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND Mauricio Umanski Beverly Hills

SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND Todd Tucker Atlanta

SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND Juan Dixon Potomac

SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND Bill Aydin New Jersey

SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND Harry Hamlin Beverly Hills (12 of 20) Who's the sexiest teen soap dreamboat? SMA POLL- Sexiest teen-soap dream Jacob Elordi Euphoria

SMA POLL SEXIEST Sexiest teen-soap dream Evan Mock Gossip Girl

SMA POLL- Sexiest teen-soap dream Michael Evans Behling All American

SMA POLL SEXIEST Sexiest teen-soap dream Darren Barnet Never Have I Ever

SMA POLL- Sexiest teen-soap dream Cole Sprouse Riverdale (13 of 20) Who is the sexiest Peloton instructor? SMA POLL PELOTON GUY Alex

SMA POLL PELOTON GUY Cody

SMA Poll Ben

SMA POLL PELOTON GUY Matt

SMA POLL PELOTON GUY Denis (14 of 20) Who has the sexiest accent? SMA POLL SEXIEST ACCENT Cristo Fernández

SMA POLL SEXIEST ACCENT Sam Heughan

SMA POLL SEXIEST ACCENT Ant Anstead

SMA POLL SEXIEST ACCENT Lucas Bravo

SMA POLL SEXIEST ACCENT Nikesh Patel (15 of 20) Who is the sexiest 'Internet Boyfriend'? SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Keanu Reeves

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Harry Styles

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Winston Duke

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Pete Davidson

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND; Timothée Chalamet (16 of 20) Who has the sexiest smile? SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE; Randall Park

SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE; Dev Patel

SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE Noah Centineo

SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE; Michael B. Jordan

SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE; Omar Sy (17 of 20) Who has the sexiest eyes? SMA POLL SEXIEST EYES Hasan Minhaj

SMA POLL SEXIEST EYES Paul Mescal

SMA POLL SEXIEST EYES Patrick Dempsey

SMA POLL SEXIEST EYES Oscar Isaac

SMA POLL SEXIEST EYES Chris Hemsworth (18 of 20) Throwback time! Which guy featured in the 2001 Sexiest Man Alive issue is still sexiest? SMA POLL SEXIEST 2001 THROWBACK Marc Anthony

SMA POLL SEXIEST 2001 THROWBACK Brad Paisley

SMA POLL SEXIEST 2001 THROWBACK George Clooney

SMA POLL SEXIEST 2001 THROWBACK Maxwell

SMA POLL SEXIEST 2001 THROWBACK Pierce Brosnan (19 of 20) Who is the sexiest TikTok star? SMA POLL SEXIEST TIKTOK STAR Santea

SMA POLL SEXIEST TIKTOK STAR Bretman Rock

SMA POLL SEXIEST TIKTOK STAR William White

SMA POLL SEXIEST TIKTOK STAR Noah Beck

SMA POLL SEXIEST TIKTOK STAR Frankie Jonas (20 of 20) Who had the sexiest 'silver' thirst trap? SMA POLL SEXIEST SILVER THIRST TRAP Jeff Goldblum

SMA POLL SEXIEST SILVER THIRST TRAP Mark Consuelos

SMA POLL SEXIEST SILVER THIRST TRAP John Stamos

mark wahlberg Mark Wahlberg

