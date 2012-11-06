Slain Krim Children Mourned at Memorial Service

Lucia and Leo Krim were remembered at an emotional memorial service in New York on Monday as family and friends gathered to honor two lives cut heartbreakingly short, allegedly at the hands of their nanny.

Kevin Krim, the father of Lucia, 6, and Leo, 2, recounted the happy days he and wife Marina shared with their children – breaking down into tears only when pondering the “meaningless, violent crime” that took their lives, New York’s Daily News reports.

In a statement, the couple thanked well-wishers and reflected on their loss, but also on the joy they had with all their kids – including another daughter, Nessie, 3, who was with her mother at swim class when her siblings were attacked.

RELATED: Kevin Krim: We Are Heartbroken

“We want to thank you for your extraordinary outpouring of love and kindness,” they said. “Lulu and Leo were 2 of our 3 best friends, and we miss them so much. Our daughter Nessie is very strong, and with your support we will be strong for her.”

They added: “Today we gathered family and friends to celebrate the beautiful lives of Lulu and Leo. It is important to us that they are remembered as the sweet, creative, and fun-loving children that they were.”

The couple have set up the Lulu & Leo Fund, which will support participatory art and science education for young children in schools, museums, and other community institutions.

The children’s nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, has been charged with stabbing the two children to death.

RELATED: Nanny Yoselyn Ortega’s Sister: ‘She Snapped’