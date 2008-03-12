Sitcom Star: Britney Spears 'Great to Work With'

Actor Josh Radnor praises the singer on her first day on the set of How I Met Your Mother

No first-day jitters for Britney Spears. Arriving promptly at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the L.A. lot of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother with her assistant Brett in tow, Spears quickly got to work impressing her costars.

“It pains me to report that on the first day of the shoot, Britney knew her lines better than I knew mine,” actor Josh Radnor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s been great to work with.”

In the episode, which will air March 24, Spears plays a receptionist at a dermatologist’s office, who falls for one of the show’s main characters, Ted, played by Radnor. She is expected back on set tomorrow for a second day of shooting.