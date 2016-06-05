Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Marries Caleb Brush

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is married!

The daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown married Caleb Brush in Montana, on Saturday, June 4, Janelle announced on Twitter.

As PEOPLE exclusively reported in September, Brush proposed to Brown during an ATV ride to a scenic look-out point.

“It was cold and we were huddled in jackets and I thought he was crazy to stop,” Brown, 20, told PEOPLE. “He said to come look over here. So I walked with him to the edge. He told me he could never express how much he loved me, but he wanted to spend his life trying, and went down in one knee and pulled out a box.

“I started kissing him and saying, ‘Yes, yes!’ ”

Despite Brown’s famous polygamous family, Brush told PEOPLE that they weren’t planning in following in their footsteps.

“We are not living plural marriage,” he said in September. “We support Maddie’s family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other.”

Brown has been teasing her nuptials on Instagram. In late May, she shared a shot of the pair kissing while holding a sign with their wedding date.

“I remember taking these picture thinking “this wedding is never going to get here” now we are 2 weeks out,” Brown wrote. “I cannot wait to be married to you Caleb James! You are my match in every way!”

Brown’s mom also teased the day on Twitter, sharing shots of Montana as they prepared for the big day.

“Nice change of scenery for my walk today,” she wrote Wednesday. “Grabbing a moment of Zen amongst the wedding prep.”