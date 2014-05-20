Giant Sinkhole Opens at Austin Peay Stadium in Tennessee (VIDEO)

Construction crews in Tennessee are working to fill a sinkhole that opened at Austin Peay State University’s Governors Stadium.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the sinkhole started out small, about 3 feet by 5 feet, but workers have had to dig a much larger hole – about 40 feet deep and 40 feet wide – to find stable bedrock.

The hole was discovered about a month ago where the football field meets the track during a project to replace the main stadium building.

RELATED: See the Baltimore Street Collapse That Swallowed Up a Half-Dozen Cars

Mike Jenkins, superintendent for Nashville-based Bell & Associates Construction, told the newspaper sinkholes are common in the area and the budget included sinkhole remediation funding.

Jenkins said workers continued to excavate Monday while officials met with a geotechnical engineer. He said the hole will be filled with rock and concrete.

RELATED: VIDEO: Massive Sinkhole at National Corvette Museum Swallows 8 Rare Cars

[IMAGE” “” “” “0” ]