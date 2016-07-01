Olympic Hopeful Simone Biles on How She Avoids Dessert During Training: 'You Just Don't Look at It'

Three-time all-around world gymnastics champion Simone Biles has sacrificed a lot in her quest for Olympic glory – especially at the dinner table.

In addition to training 32 hours per week, the 19-year-old widely regarded to be the frontrunner to win gold at this summer’s Olympic Games sticks to a strict diet of protein, vegetables and fruit.

“The hardest thing to resist is probably ice cream or brownies which I usually don’t even have,” Biles told PEOPLE at the 2016 Team USA Los Angeles Media Summit in March. “But it just always looks so good – especially when you’re not allowed or supposed to have it.”

With a rigorous travel schedule for meets – she missed her prom last year because she was at a competition – Biles says dessert is all around her as she eats most of her meals at hotels and restaurants.

“It’s always at the table during lunch or dinner but you just don’t look at it you just pass it and say, ‘Oh, I wish I could have that but I can’t,’ ” she said.

And while one might hope that all this self-discipline leads to a reprieve – in the form of an epic cheat day following a competition – Biles says these days are few and far between. There’s always another competition on the horizon.

“If it’s the day after World [Championships] we may splurge but for the other meets you learn to forget about sweets,” she explained.

Biles does take a break (from training, at least) one day a week – Sundays, which she spends with her family. “We go to church on Sunday and then have family dinner,” she says. “My mom usually cooks and most of the time it’s protein and something else.”

As the first American woman since the early 1970s to win four consecutive national all-around championships, sports analysts and fans alike see the 4’8″ phenom as a shoo-in for the Olympic team. But that doesn’t mean she’s taking her spot at the Games in Rio as a given.

“Right now when I think about the Olympics, it’s not too much,” she told PEOPLE. “I think of trials more than the actual Olympics, because that’s one of the hardest steps until you’re named to the team.”

The U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials will be held from July 8 through 10 in San Jose, California. The Rio Olympics begin August 5.