Simon Cowell: Relationship with Fiancée Is 'Complicated'

Two years ago, Simon Cowell and Mezhgan Hussainy appeared to be headed for the altar. But now, after a month-long break from each other, Cowell admits he’s not sure whether marriage is in the cards for them.

“It is quite a complicated relationship. We have had a break from each other, and we are still incredibly close,” the X Factor judge, 52, tells Britain’s Daily Mirror.

In March 2010, Cowell hinted in several TV interviews that he and the makeup artist, 38, were planning to get married. On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he spoke of the ring he bought for Hussainy. And on Britain’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, he called Hussainy “the one.”

Now, he admits, all that may have been premature. “I have been pretty good about not talking about my private stuff, but I got caught up in the moment,” he says. “I don’t really know where I am at the moment, and that is why I don’t talk about it.”

Of the relationship, he adds: “I’m vulnerable. It’s not on, it’s not off, it’s somewhere in the middle. I don’t know if I will ever get married, but I am happy.”