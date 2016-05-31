Sienna Miller Says She Still Cares About Ex-Fiancé Jude Law 'Enormously'

Sienna Miller will always have a special place in her heart for ex-fiancé Jude Law. After all, the former couple have much history together, first dating from 2004-2006, then getting engaged before ultimately parting, and reuniting from 2009-2011.

“I care about him enormously,” Miller, 34, admitted to Porter magazine, though she also shared they “don’t see each other that much.”

The actress met Law, 43, in late 2003 on the set of Alfie, the movie in which he seduced her on-screen. After nearly a year of dating, the pair got engaged on Christmas Day 2004.

However, Miller broke off the engagement after news of Law’s affair with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright, went public the following year. Miller and Law separated in November 2006.

The pair reunited in the fall of 2009 and dated for over a year before splitting up again in February 2011.

Soon after, Miller began dating Tom Sturridge, who is the father of her 3-year-old daughter Marlowe Ottoline. They were reportedly engaged in 2012, but broke up in the summer of 2015 after four years of dating. Miller and Sturridge remain friendly exes.