Sienna Miller: I'm No Victim

Sienna Miller hates still being pegged as a “little girl” victim in last summer’s saga with her then fianc of seven months, Jude Law, who publicly apologized to her last summer after it was revealed he’d had a fling with his children’s nanny.

Besides, Miller, 24, and Law, 33, appear to be on a path to reconciliation. “It’s a nice idea that maybe we could work things out,” she tells Premiere magazine.

Yet with the barrage of media reports on their relationship, “You have to swallow an awful lot of pride and say it’s fine, that the people around me know me and I don’t care what other people think, but you can’t help but care,” she says.

The actress, currently appearing opposite Heath Ledger in Casanova, goes on to say: “I heard the other day that there were people in L.A. selling T-shirts saying ‘Team Sienna’ next to ‘Team Aniston,’ and I felt like this victim. I don’t want to be seen as some little girl. I’m quite tough and proud.”