A rare performance on Australian TV has Sia sporting a makeshift replacement for her face-obscuring wig

Sia Performs in Colorful Tinsel Headdress Because She 'Forgot the Wig'

Sia became famous for her powerful voice, but the fame that followed prompted her to only perform beneath her trademark platinum blond wig, which hides her face.

For a performance on Australian TV's Sunrise on Tuesday, however, the singer forgot her wig. Her solution? A multicolored tinsel headdress that would give Björk's wardrobe a run for its money.

We got the hat with the wig attached but we forgot the actual regular wig," she admitted after she sang her hit "Chandelier."

Although her face has been photographed before, Sia, 39, explained that she conceals her face because the scrutiny that comes with fame makes her uncomfortable.

"It's unpleasant. It makes me feel hunted," the Adelaide, Australia, native said. "Would you like to spend your life feeling like prey? Probably not."

As she explained it, the wig make her feel like she retains some control over her personal life.

"It's just like wanting to have a regular life, just like a regular person, and still be able to make music and sing but without having to sacrifice just having a regular life," she said.

