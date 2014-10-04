The creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away with Murder sat down with PEOPLE in August

Shonda Rhimes: The Most Powerful (and Beloved) Woman in TV

Walking into the office of Shonda Rhimes is a lot like walking onto the set of Scandal: The stark white rug, the plush couch and Stevie Wonder playing from her iPhone would fit right in on the ABC drama she created.

Even the rolling bar would make the show’s heroine, Olivia Pope, proud.

“There’s a lot of red wine,” Rhimes admits of the drink of choice she has in common with the character played by Kerry Washington.

“Olivia drinks red because I drink red.”

It’s not the only similarity: Although her sanctuary is blissfully free of the chaos and mayhem that fill the halls of Olivia Pope & Associates, Rhimes (who also created Grey s Anatomy and is the executive producer of the new hit How to Get Away with Murder), like Pope, is completely in command and calling all the shots.