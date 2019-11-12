Is It Hot In Here, Or Is It Just These 50+ Shirtless Photos of Our Previous Sexiest Men Alive?

Idris Elba
2018’s Sexiest Man Alive came in hot (literally) with the Instagram thirst traps.
We would fight for Idris’ attention any day.
Hard to miss those biceps.
Is he listening to “I’m Too Sexy” or?
Dwayne "Johnson
The professional wrestler turned actor turned 2016 Sexiest Man Alive has worked hard for his title.
He didn’t get those muscles overnight! He works out a lot.
And sometimes he blesses us with evidence of his workouts.
Not usually a fan of the gym pic, but very much a fan of The Rock’s gym pics.
Safe to say we worship The Scorpion King.
He’s also caring. Here he is caring for Kevin Hart.
David Beckham
The soccer star said “Dad bod?”
“As if!” Beckham’s got abs for days!
The 2015 Sexiest Man Alive has been sporting abs since he hit the scene in 1992.
And has been blessing us with shirtless photos ever since.
We certainly get a kick out of him.
Chris Hemsworth
Our 2014 Sexiest Man Alive was literally a superhero. What do you expect?
Excuse me, is this what Michelangelo modeled The David after?
When he’s not playing Thor, the Aussie knows how to kick back on the beach.
And just kick in general.
Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 frontman (and our 2013 Sexiest Man Alive) has the moOoOoOves like Jagger.
Is it getting “harder to breathe” or is it just me?
So hot, he set the stage on fire!
The view from the back isn’t so bad, either.
Peace, love and abs — all we could ever need.
Channing Tatum
Tatum got his start as an exotic dancer, with his experiences serving as inspiration for Magic Mike.
And his physique inspiring his 2012 Sexiest Man Alive win.
On top of being crowned Sexiest Man Alive, he’s also the King of the Thirst Trap.
The actor has always had the body of a Greek god. Here he is in the 2006 film, She’s the Man.
Bradley Cooper
A Sexiest Man Alive is Born!
Cooper won the honor of Sexiest Man Alive in 2011.
Ryan Reynolds
We don’t get to see much of 2010’s Sexiest Man Alive’s body now that he plays roles like Deadpool.
But back in the early 2000s, we got to see it in The Amityville Horror.
And Blade: Trinity.
Hugh Jackman
Wolverine made an excellent choice for 2008’s Sexiest Man Alive.
These are the greatest abs!*
*Sung to the tune of “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman
Matt Damon
Damon tends to give off a wholesome vibe, but every now and then our 2007 Sexiest Man Alive surprises us!
George Clooney
Once the world’s most eligible bachelor, now a married father to twins, Clooney has always been the definition of a silver fox. He ages like fine wine.
Which is probably why he cinched the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006.
Matthew McConaughey
All right, all right, all right. The actor has no problem showing off his core.
Cowabunga, dude.
Gotta stay active if you want to keep your reputation as the 2005 Sexiest Man Alive.
Pierce Brosnan
Who better for the 2001 Sexiest Man Alive title than James Bond himself?
We wouldn’t kick him outta bed for eating crackers!