Shia LaBeouf Won't Recover Full Use of Injured Hand

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he will never regain full use of his left hand after a car accident last July that left him in serious trouble.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Transformers star says he will likely recoup “about 80-something percent” of mobility in that hand. “I’ll be able to make a fist again,” he says. “There’s a knuckle I’ll never be able to move again, but that’s probably the only permanent damage, other than the scarring.”

Crushed Finger

Days after flipping his car last year, LaBeouf, 22, had extensive surgery to repair the damage, including a crushed finger that has yet to heal.

“I’ve had screws and plates put in,” he says. “And they shaved a piece of bone off my hip and made a [bone for my] finger out of it.”

When he got out of surgery, LaBeouf got a phone call from another action star, encouraging him to return to the set of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. “Harrison [Ford] called me on the phone and said, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ ” recalls LaBeouf. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ He said, ‘Well, then you need to get back to work.’ So I went back to work. The show doesn’t stop for anybody.”

A Second Injury

Returning to work wasn’t easy. “It’s hard to do anything. It’s hard to button your pants or brush your teeth, let alone jump off a three-story building into a pad,” says LaBeouf. “This movie was the most physical thing I’ve ever had to do, and I had to do it with a broken hand. Constantly having to take hits and fall and run through explosions and get hit and beat up all day.”

LaBeouf could have suffered an even more serious injury when he returned to the set. In October, he was injured when a prop hit him near his eye. “I basically stuck a … sharp object through my eyelid,” he recalls. “They stitched me up in a military hospital. The doctor looks at me and he holds his thumb and forefinger about an inch apart from one another.”