Sheryl Crow has a benign brain tumor, the singer revealed in a new interview.

“I worried about my memory so much that I went and got an MRI. And I found out I have a brain tumor,” Crow tells the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“I haven’t really talked about it,” she adds. “In November, I found out I have a brain tumor. But it’s benign, so I don’t have to worry about it.”

The singer’s rep says that the Grammy winner, 50, is healthy and happy. The tumor is a meningioma, which is typically benign and develops from the brain and spinal cord linings. It should not require surgery.

Crow, who has two young sons, says she recently forgot some of the words to her song “Soak Up the Sun” while performing in Florida. “I’m 50, what can I say? My brain’s gone to [expletive],” she cracked at the time.

Crow battled breast cancer in 2006. “I think it was a great release for me, just going through the experience,” she told PEOPLE that year.