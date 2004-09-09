Sheena Star Gena Lee Nolin Marries

Want to know about the positive effects of caffeine? Ask Gena Lee Nolin.

Nolin, who starred in the 2000-2002 series Sheena, wasn’t looking for love when a pal suggested a blind date with hockey’s Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Cale Hulse last year, PEOPLE reports in its current issue.

The single mom was “fine being alone,” she explains.

So, not wanting to “waste” time on a dinner date, she met him instead for coffee at Starbucks. Three hours later, she says, “I knew I was going to dinner with this guy tomorrow.”

Dinner, however, was only the appetizer: On Sept. 3, Nolin, 32, gave Starbucks gift cards to 110 guests at her wedding to Hulse, 30, at the Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

Amid an “enchanted forest” of flowers and vines, she says, her son Spencer, 7 (from her first marriage to video producer Greg Fahlman), walked her down the aisle.

“I couldn’t wait to hear, ‘You’re man and wife,'” says Nolin, whose career of late consists of being a full-time mom. Now she can’t wait for her future: “Spending the rest of my life with my soulmate.”