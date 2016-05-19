Shawn Mendes on Avoiding the Partying Lifestyle: 'If I'm Not in Control, I Feel the Whole World Is About to Collapse'

It’s easy for a young star quickly on the rise in Hollywood to fall into the pitfalls of fame, but Shawn Mendes isn’t giving in.

“Drugs and stuff scare the s— out of me,” he says in a new interview with Seventeen for their June/July cover. “I’m not just saying that. I have a thing where if I’m not in control, I feel the whole world is about to collapse. So it’s just not worth it.”

The “Stitches” star also has a very level head about success and doesn’t take what he’s achieved for granted.

“That’s the big thing that has hit me lately,” Mendes, 17, says. “It’s all come together, but it’s hard for me to just say, ‘Wow, this is amazing – I’m famous. I’m living the dream!’ I sit there and think, I’m scared – this can go away tomorrow. My dad always says that I’m a tortured soul because I’m never pleased. I never feel like I deserve what I’ve achieved.”

Matt Jones/Seventeen

As for the fans still holding out for a romantic connection between him and close pal Camila Cabello?

“She’s phenomenal. I love her and she’s so talented. She’s one of the sweetest girls I’ve ever met and super, super-smart. We aren’t dating, but musically she just blows my mind,” he says.