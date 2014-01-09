Sharon Osbourne Spills on Kelly's Split from Fiancé, Relationship with Justin Bieber

Talk about a meddling mom!

Sharon Osbourne declared newly single daughter Kelly ready for romance on Thursday’s episode of The Talk.

“Let the auditions begin!” the host, 61, joked.

Kelly and fiancé Matthew Mosshart recently broke off their engagement, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday.

All kidding aside, Sharon said there are no hard feelings between the Fashion Police panelist, 29, and her former beau.

“Matthew is a lovely guy. They had two great years together of fun and love, and for me, that’s why engagements are so important,” she said. “Engagements are a test run, aren’t they? And so it didn’t work for whatever reason, but they are still good friends and will continue to be. It’s just not right for them right now.”

Rumormongers may be disappointed, though – Sharon clarified that Kelly and Justin Bieber are definitely not an item. The gossip began Wednesday night, when Kelly posted Instagram photos of her and the pop star spray-painting graffiti.

“They’re friends!” Sharon said with a laugh. “They’re just mates, that’s all.”

A relationship between the two is especially unlikely considering Bieber’s apparent beef with Sharon: She revealed on The Talk that the “All Bad” singer told Kelly he is upset with some of the things she’s said about his antics.

In a July interview, Sharon told The Daily Beast of Bieber, “I think he’s lost, I really do. I think he doesn’t realize he’s white and not black, that’s a huge problem.”

But she took a moment Thursday to apologize to Bieber on air, calling him “a great person.”

“He’s a kid, he’s made mistakes, we all have,” adds Sharon. “Unfortunately, this business is very, very mean and tough, and when you’re in that position that you are in, Justin, you’re gonna hear things that you don’t want to hear. And so I can’t apologize for what I’ve said, but I don’t want to hurt you.”

