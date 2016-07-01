From the worst color to wear to the best time of day to swim, an expert shares tips for avoiding sharks

Millions of Americans will flock to the beach this summer for sun-filled days of ocean fun. And while a sandy weekend getaway can be the ultimate relaxing vacation, there is one major concern many beachgoers share while swimming in the ocean – sharks.

According to experts at the International Shark Attack File, last year there were 98 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks on humans. The majority of these attacks were considered “hit and run” bites that resulted in minor injury. But six attacks, worldwide, in 2015 were fatal.

Experts say it is important for beachgoers to remember that humans are visitors of the sea – and that the ocean is truly a wilderness, not a backyard pool.

As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, George Burgess, director of Florida’s Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville, Florida, shares his tips with PEOPLE on how best to avoid sharks – and what to do if you get attacked.

Contrasting clothing is a no

“Sharks see contrast particularly well, so any color that forms contrast with the ocean will be more apparent, particularly yellow. Shark experts call the neon yellow often seen on bathing suits and life vests, ‘Yum yum yellow,’ because it can be readily seen by sharks. Another thing to avoid is wearing shiny jewelry, because the light glinting off of it can look like light glinting off of fish scales,” Burgess says.

Avoid swimming at dusk and dawn

The time period when sharks are most active in terms of feeding are between dusk and dawn – and especially at those times. They have a competitive advantage, because after the lights are out they can sense us, but we can’t sense them. The midnight swim is a real nice thing, and romantic, but I’d tell lovers to stick to hand holding on the beach late at night!” he continues.

Sharks don’t shy away from shallow water – and stick together!

“One common thought process is that you can be close to shore and completely safe and that’s not true, because many sharks go into the shallowest of waters. We have cases where sharks beach themselves while in attacks. There’s a thought that you shouldn’t go too far off shore because sharks are in deeper water, and that has a little bit of legitimacy to it. One of the most important things to do in the water though is stay together in groups. If you become isolated that’s when a shark targets you, that’s why fish swim in schools. There’s safety in numbers. If you stick together your chances are much lower [of getting attacked] than if you’re swimming by yourself,” Burgess says.

What to do if you see a shark – or get attacked

“If you’re the object of a bump and bite attack, you have to act aggressively. You want to opt be powerful, aggressive and fight back. They appreciate size and strength. If one is coming at you, try to bop it on it’s nose. It’s the equivalent of getting the first blow on a neighborhood bully Remember however that the nose is located just north of the mouth and that if your aim is poor you’ll put it right in the mouth of the shark,” he advises.

“If [the shark] is biting you, two areas on the head are most vulnerable: the eyes and five gill slits right behind the eyes. If you can poke the eyes, gouge the eyes, the shark will let go. The 5 gill slits are sensitive because that’s where the air from the water exchanges with the body of the shark. They are highly vascularized and there are many capillaries on the surface. If you claw there you will draw blood and pain. At any stage, in all cases, your correct strategy is to get the hell out of there. Just keep in mind that the more splashing you do the more attractive you become.”