Shaquille O'Neal Gets a Special 50th Birthday Gift from Jonah Hill: 'Let's Remake Twins'

While celebrating Shaq's 50th birthday on Sunday, Jonah Hill suggested the former NBA athlete-turned-actor should collaborate with him to remake the movie Twins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In honor of O'Neal's milestone, the Wolf of Wall Street actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram standing next to the basketball icon, proudly displaying the height difference between the pair.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT @shaq let's remake Twins," Hill, 38, wrote in the caption (The late Ivan Reitman directed the 1988 buddy comedy about unlikely fraternal twin brothers who were separated at birth, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito).

Hill's Instagram post shared a resemblance to the movie poster, where character Julius, played by Schwarzenegger, stood side-by-side with his much shorter brother Vincent, played by DeVito.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Hudson also showed some love for O'Neal, posting a humorous snapshot of herself standing next to his life-size cardboard cutout as she quipped to have run into him while picking up her "baby school supplies."

"This man is everywhere," she tweeted. "It's nothing like seeing others blessed by your blessings & that's just what he does !! We want to wish this legend a Happy Birthday on today!!"

Sunday may have marked his official birthday, but O'Neal has been celebrating his big day for a while now. He hosted his annual Shaq's Fun House carnival with performances by artists including Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo.

"Shoutout to all the 5,000+ fans, our performing artists @lilwayne, @zedd, @diplo, and our incredible partners who made this year's @ShaqsFunHouse Los Angeles presented by @ftx_official possible," he captioned footage from the event on Instagram.

He added, "We couldn't have pulled it off without each and every one of you. See you next year in Phoenix, AZ!"

On Friday, he showered himself with a lavish gift that prompted O'Neal to call his big 5-0 the "best birthday ever."

The basketball star posted a video of his new custom, silver-and-red Dodge Charger Hellcat, which features scissor doors and the logo "Diesel Dog Mafia," to his Instagram.

He also teased his friend Charles Barkley, writing, "I feel like Charles Barkley eating a piece of choclate [sic] cake."

In December, O'Neal opened up to Men's Health about his fitness goals ahead of his 50th birthday.