Shaq Responds to Strikers

While a work strike by members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is about to enter its third month, Laker MVP Shaquille O’Neal is still stinging from criticism over his making a commercial for Disneyland right after his team’s June 19 NBA victory. (His fee went to his charity for disadvantaged children, his agent told the Associated Press.) Yesterday the basketball star issued a statement to help curb that criticism. Although he did not apologize outright, he did claim sympathy for the strikers. “I’ve been through two work stoppages in my career, and I know how difficult they are to union members and their families,” said Shaq. “As a SAG and AFTRA member, I fully support the strike and hope that negotiations can resume in the very near future so both sides can get back to business as quickly as possible.”