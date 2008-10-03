Shakira Lauds Obama's 'True American Message'

She can’t vote, but Colombian singer Shakira has been closely following the U.S. presidential race – and she’s got a clear favorite.

“If I could vote, I would vote for Barack Obama because I think that he is the person that can bring the world the true American message,” says the singer, 29.

The Grammy winner, who has been outspoken regarding her own country’s government and their fight against guerrillas and the narcotics trade, adds, “I feel in my heart that he would be able to reconstruct peace and confidence in the United States.”