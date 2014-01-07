Shakira Confesses: My Man Doesn't Like Me Too Skinny

The Colombian singer says she will skip workouts for weeks in favor of her son and her career

Female singers in the spotlight can feel a lot of pressure to be super-thin, but not Shakira – which suits her longtime beau, Gerard Piqué, just fine.

“My man, Gerard, prefers meat over bone. He doesn’t like too skinny,” she playfully tells Glamour for its February cover story, on sale Jan. 14 (available now digitally). “That takes the pressure off. I already have a lot to worry about.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the Colombian native, 36, this translates into less time at the gym because, as she puts it, she simply has other priorities.

“This month I’m not exercising because I have an album to finish and I have a baby,” she says, referring to son Milan, who turns 1 later this month. “And I like these pastries in front of me.”

The singer is also gearing up to resume her coaching duties on The Voice, whose season six premieres Feb. 24.

PHOTO: Sad Yet Funny – Shakira Copies a Very Fussy Milan

Working with men in the male-dominated music industry is nothing new for the mega-star, though she does admit that being surrounded by so much testosterone took some getting used to.

“Dealing with boys at work and being the only girl can be challenging,” she says. “I have my insecurities, but I’ve learned I have to be a good sport. I have to be able to take certain jokes and not take them personally.

“There are jokes made almost every second of the day,” she continues. “I had to develop a tough hide.”