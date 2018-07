How Many of These Moments Were Actually Shade?

Brandy ended her Essence Festival performance of her 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine” with a never-before-heard rendition. Changing the lyrics from “the boy is mine” to “the song is mine,” fans gathered the switch-up was a dig at Monica, who originally collaborated with her on the track.

“The Boy Is Mine” was released as a joint single in 1998 and included on Brandy’s second studio album Never Say Never. Just one month later, Monica also released the track as the lead single from her sophomore album titled The Boy Is Mine.